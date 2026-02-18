Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 38.49 croreNet profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance rose 117.78% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 38.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales38.4935.73 8 OPM %50.1961.10 -PBDT3.262.37 38 PBT2.251.23 83 NP1.960.90 118
