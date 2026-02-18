Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance standalone net profit rises 117.78% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.72% to Rs 38.49 crore

Net profit of Kanakadurga Leasing And Finance rose 117.78% to Rs 1.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 7.72% to Rs 38.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.38.4935.7350.1961.103.262.372.251.231.960.90

