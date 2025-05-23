Friday, May 23, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Khaitan (India) Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd, SEAMEC Ltd, HPL Electric & Power Ltd and Cosmo First Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 23 May 2025.

Khaitan (India) Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 131.72 at 11:57 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 6055 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4807 shares in the past one month.

 

Credo Brands Marketing Ltd surged 19.99% to Rs 173.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 85812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9988 shares in the past one month.

SEAMEC Ltd soared 16.90% to Rs 1007.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15883 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 617 shares in the past one month.

HPL Electric & Power Ltd advanced 15.00% to Rs 557.4. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 23492 shares in the past one month.

Cosmo First Ltd added 13.69% to Rs 903.4. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81199 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11457 shares in the past one month.

First Published: May 23 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

