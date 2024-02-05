KIMS slips as Q3 PAT slides 6% YoY To Rs 72 cr

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) fell 3.10% to Rs 2,082 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 5.45% to Rs 71.84 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared to Rs 75.98 crore posted in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 605.84 crore in third quarter of FY24, up 7.77% year on year.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 102.45 crore, down 9.19% from Rs 112.82 crore in Q3 FY24.

Consolidated EBITDA (Including other income) declined 4.6% year on year to Rs 150.4 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2023.

EBITDA margin reduced to 24.7% in Q3 FY24 as compared to 27.7% recorded in corresponding quarter previous year.

On operational front, in patient (IP) volumes stood at Rs 47,479 (up 3.6% YoY), out patient (OP) volumes was at Rs 3,91,821 (up 2.7% YoY), average revenue per operating bed (ARPOB) stood at Rs 30,741 (up 3.1% YoY), average revenue per patient (ARPP) was at Rs 1,28,507 (up 4.8% YoY).

During the third quarter of FY24, bed occupancy was at 72.2%, up by 3.9% YoY.

Cash and cash equivalents came in at Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY24. Net debt to equity ratio stood at 0.33 during the period under review.

The company stated that it had conducted 3.92 lakhs out patient department (OPD) consults in Q3 FY24, up by 2.7% year on year.

Dr. B Bhaskar Rao, CMD, KIMS Hospitals, said, We have seen a dip in patient footfalls this quarter. Traditionally, this happens to be slack season on account of festivals. Besides, the cyclone in Andhra Pradesh and assembly elections in Telangana has shown some impact. But I am particularly pleased to see that all our units have continued to produce excellent clinical outcomes. We should be opening our Nashik unit in Q1 FY25. I am optimistic that we are on track to achieve our targets for FY24.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, KIMS Hospitals is one of the largest corporate healthcare groups in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, providing multi-disciplinary integrated healthcare services, with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It has a network of 12 hospitals and 3940 beds spread across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

