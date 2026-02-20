KPI Green Energy completes 92.4 MW wind power project in Bhuj

KPI Green Energy has successfully completed 92.4 MW wind power project for Ayana Renewable Power Four at Nakhatrana, Bhuj, Gujarat.

The project comprises 28 wind turbine generators (WTGs). Company has completed all works under its scope, including Balance of Plant (BOP), Power Substation (PSS), EHV transmission line, and erection and installation of the WTGs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News