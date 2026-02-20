Friday, February 20, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green Energy completes 92.4 MW wind power project in Bhuj

Last Updated : Feb 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST
KPI Green Energy has successfully completed 92.4 MW wind power project for Ayana Renewable Power Four at Nakhatrana, Bhuj, Gujarat.

The project comprises 28 wind turbine generators (WTGs). Company has completed all works under its scope, including Balance of Plant (BOP), Power Substation (PSS), EHV transmission line, and erection and installation of the WTGs.

First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

