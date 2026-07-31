L&T arm bags six-year EPC framework agreement from Petroleum Development Oman
Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said that its hydrocarbon business, L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, has signed a six-year engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) framework agreement with Petroleum Development Oman (PDO).
Under the agreement, L&T has been selected as one of four EPC contractors eligible to participate in PDO's upcoming front-end engineering design (FEED) and EPC projects during the six-year contract period.
The company said the agreement further strengthens its long-standing partnership with PDO. L&T will leverage its integrated engineering and execution capabilities, global expertise and innovation to support PDO's future project requirements.
L&T added that it remains committed to supporting In-Country Value (ICV) development in Oman by creating opportunities for local suppliers, subcontractors and service providers, while continuing to develop local capabilities.
L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore is one of India's largest EPC businesses, providing integrated lump-sum turnkey solutions across the upstream, midstream and downstream hydrocarbon sectors. The business has executed refinery expansions, petrochemical complexes, gas processing plants, LNG terminals, fertiliser plants and cross-country pipeline projects across global markets.
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Commenting on the development, E S Sathyanarayanan, Senior Vice President & Head - L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Onshore, said: "This Framework Agreement marks an important milestone in our long-standing association with Petroleum Development Oman. We look forward to supporting PDO's development plans through safe, innovative and sustainable project delivery, while contributing to Oman's long-term energy and economic growth objectives".
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, products and services, operating across diverse domains and multiple geographies.
L&T had reported 14% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 4,123 crore on a 7% increase in consolidated revenues to Rs 67,942 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.
The scrip shed 0.14% to Rs 3,932.95 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 11:16 AM IST