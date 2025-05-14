Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading bags order from EIH

Leo Dryfruits & Spices Trading has secured order for the supply of Spices and Dry Fruits from EIH for its units Trident Hotel, Oberoi Hotels & Resorts and Oberoi Flight Services, Mumbai.
While the contract rates for the products have been finalized, the quantum of supplies will be determined based on individual Purchase Orders (POs) issued during the contract tenure. The Company anticipates receiving total orders amounting to approximately Rs 3 crore during the first twelve months from the effective date of the contract.
