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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Magellanic Cloud Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

Rushil Decor Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Gala Precision Engineering Ltd and Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Rushil Decor Ltd, DE Nora India Ltd, Gala Precision Engineering Ltd and Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 15 June 2026.

Magellanic Cloud Ltd soared 19.96% to Rs 26.62 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.2 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Rushil Decor Ltd spiked 17.04% to Rs 17.72. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36664 shares in the past one month.

DE Nora India Ltd surged 15.68% to Rs 846.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1639 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 396 shares in the past one month.

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Gala Precision Engineering Ltd jumped 14.83% to Rs 1064.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 95687 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4822 shares in the past one month.

Agarwal Industrial Corporation Ltd advanced 14.45% to Rs 554.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 62556 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17243 shares in the past one month.

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First Published: Jun 15 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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