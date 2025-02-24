Monday, February 24, 2025 | 03:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Magnum Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd, Malu Paper Mills Ltd, Ventive Hospitality Ltd and Plaza Wires Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 February 2025.

Magnum Ventures Ltd crashed 10.09% to Rs 30.12 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 9519 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5206 shares in the past one month.

 

Stallion India Fluorochemicals Ltd lost 8.85% to Rs 66.71. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.54 lakh shares in the past one month.

Malu Paper Mills Ltd tumbled 8.50% to Rs 36.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 440 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1818 shares in the past one month.

Ventive Hospitality Ltd plummeted 7.19% to Rs 582.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 11304 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 26276 shares in the past one month.

Plaza Wires Ltd pared 7.06% to Rs 58.55. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5058 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4048 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

