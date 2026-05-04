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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manappuram Finance reports turnaround Q4 performance

Manappuram Finance reports turnaround Q4 performance

Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

Manappuram Finance reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 403.96 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 191.17 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total revenue from operations climbed 10.71% YoY to Rs 2613.83 crore in Q4 March 2026.

In Q4 FY26, the company reported pre-tax profit of Rs 563.81 crore compared with pre-tax loss of Rs 235.88 crore in Q4 FY25.

Net interest income (NII) rose 2.6% YoY to Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY26. Assets under management (AUM) witnessed a sharp rise of 48.3% to Rs 63,798 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 43,034 crore in Q4 FY25.

 

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit tumbled 17.51% to Rs 993.14 crore on 5.01% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 9,509.39 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board declared dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value of Rs 2 each. The record date for dividend shall be Monday, May 11, 2026.

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Manappuram Finance is a leading non-banking financial institution and the 2nd largest financier in the gold loan segment in India. It offers a wide range of products including gold loans, microfinance, housing finance, vehicle loans, and SME financing.

The counter rallied 3.655 to settle at Rs 305.25 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

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