Manorama Industries standalone net profit rises 238.16% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 28 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 80.01% to Rs 232.81 crore

Net profit of Manorama Industries rose 238.16% to Rs 42.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 12.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 80.01% to Rs 232.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 129.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 179.36% to Rs 112.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 68.64% to Rs 770.84 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 457.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales232.81129.33 80 770.84457.08 69 OPM %27.4516.05 -24.7816.09 - PBDT61.0217.66 246 170.4566.79 155 PBT54.6213.89 293 148.3353.18 179 NP42.2712.50 238 112.0540.11 179

First Published: Apr 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

