Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maruti Suzuki hikes prices of Swift, Grand Vitara

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki announced increase in prices for Swift and selected variants of Grand Vitara effective from 10 April 2024.
The price of Swift has been raised by up to Rs 25,000 and Grand Vitara Sigma variant by Rs 19,000.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The auto major company reported 33.27% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,206.80 crore on 14.33% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 31,844.70 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23.
The scrip shed 1.71% to trade at Rs 12,671.35 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki India increases prices of Swift and select variants of Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki to pick 6.44% stake in AI-based startup

Maruti Suzuki production rises 8% YoY in March'24

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd soars 1.38%, rises for fifth straight session

Maruti Suzuki production rises 11% YoY in Feb'24

Power Grid commissions transmission system project in Neyveli

Hong Kong Market surges 1.85% on corporate buy-backs

Tata Motors Group global wholesales record 8% growth in Q4 FY24

China Market falls after Fitch outlook downgrade

LTIMindtree introduces Composable Storefront Quick Launch on Salesforce

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 2:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon