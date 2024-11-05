Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders consolidated net profit rises 75.76% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 50.84% to Rs 2756.83 croreNet profit of Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders rose 75.76% to Rs 585.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 332.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 50.84% to Rs 2756.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1827.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales2756.831827.70 51 OPM %18.529.66 -PBDT763.84426.83 79 PBT740.49406.64 82 NP585.08332.88 76
