MIC Electronics consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the September 2025 quarter

MIC Electronics consolidated net profit rises 1.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Sales rise 37.98% to Rs 37.89 crore

Net profit of MIC Electronics rose 1.88% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.98% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 27.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales37.8927.46 38 OPM %10.0613.26 -PBDT3.082.52 22 PBT2.172.13 2 NP2.172.13 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 5:02 PM IST

