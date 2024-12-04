Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty December futures trade at premium

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 5:04 PM IST

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,563, a premium of 95.55 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,467.45 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 added 10.30 points or 0.04% to 24,467.45.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.53% to 14.45.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Tata Motors were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Gold

Gold prices steady as market anticipates key US jobs data, Powell's speech

India needs to be recognised as a partner not dependent: Suzlon on Davos

Suzlon, Jindal Renewables expand partnership with new wind power project

Shares of information technology (IT) companies have jumped up to 11 per cent over the past month, as the outlook for the sector turned positive due to a confluence of factors, including US President-elect Donald Trump's return to the White House.

Akash Systems wins $27 mn contract from NxtGen to provide cooling servers

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Rajya Sabha discusses Bill seeking to replace 100-year-old Boiler Act

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar

LIVE news: Fadnavis, Shinde, and Pawar meet Maha Governor, stake claim for government formation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon