Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis inaugurates new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore

Mphasis inaugurates new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Mphasis announced the inauguration of its new Cyber Fusion Center in Bangalore, India. This cuttingedge facility is designed to offer 24x7 advanced threat detection, incident response, and continuous threat monitoring for global clients across industries, helping organizations navigate the increasingly complex landscape of cybersecurity.

The Bangalore Center is a strategic addition to Mphasis' Cyber Fusion Centers, which focuses on leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and automation to detect, analyze, and mitigate evolving cyber threats in realtime. By implementing advanced threat management practices, including breach and attack simulations, threat hunting, and forensic analysis, the cyber fusion center will enhance organizations' ability to identify and respond to security incidents with unmatched precision and speed.

 

Mphasis' cyber fusion center is designed to improve cyber threat response efficiency by over 60% and accelerate responses to supply chain breaches by more than 50%. Through this state-of-the-art facility, Mphasis focuses on reducing the attack surface by 45% via advanced features such as breach simulation, leaked credential protection, attack surface monitoring, supply chain risk monitoring, and phishing detection and remediation. This comprehensive approach empowers organizations to proactively defend against an evolving array of threats while optimizing their operational resilience. With the rapid adoption of AI in cybersecurity, Mphasis is poised to drive transformative outcomes in threat management. The new cyber fusion center offers 100% visibility of threat landscapes across IT and operational technology (OT) platforms, addressing common challenges such as mutable threats, insider risk exposure, and the growing complexity of security incidents.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Meja Urja Nigam board approves first dividend of Rs 350 cr for FY25

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE: Barred from questioning Jaishankar, Opposition MPs walk out from Rajya Sabha

Vodafone

UK's Vodafone Group to sell remaining 3% stake in India's Indus Towers

PremiumOffice, Office space

As learning takes the tech route, Gen Z seeks a different workplace

India needs to be recognised as a partner not dependent: Suzlon on Davos

Suzlon, Jindal Renewables expand partnership with new wind power project

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 4:18 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEWorld Chess Championship LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon