NIIT Learning Systems Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2026.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd, Cohance Lifesciences Ltd and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 May 2026.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd lost 9.76% to Rs 245.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5034 shares in the past one month.

Sky Gold & Diamonds Ltd tumbled 8.45% to Rs 435.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.76 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Torrent Power Ltd crashed 7.79% to Rs 1473.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 74043 shares in the past one month.

Cohance Lifesciences Ltd corrected 6.39% to Rs 454.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.84 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd pared 6.08% to Rs 1580. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29153 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7596 shares in the past one month.

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