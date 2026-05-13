Pine Labs Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Shardul Securities Ltd, Fractal Analytics Ltd, TRF Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Shardul Securities Ltd, Fractal Analytics Ltd, TRF Ltd and Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 May 2026.

Pine Labs Ltd lost 14.22% to Rs 161 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.66 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shardul Securities Ltd crashed 11.23% to Rs 27.51. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 543 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3769 shares in the past one month.

Fractal Analytics Ltd tumbled 9.34% to Rs 938. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 72136 shares in the past one month.

TRF Ltd corrected 7.90% to Rs 241.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 22442 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1559 shares in the past one month.

Raw Edge Industrial Solutions Ltd slipped 7.67% to Rs 23.48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 6537 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2167 shares in the past one month.

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