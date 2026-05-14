NLC India hits record high after reporting strong Q4 performance

NLC India surged 15.62% to Rs 376.40 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore on 31.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5042.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 66.39% YoY to Rs 1,517.59 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 34.37% to Rs 3,522.20 crore on 14.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,489.53 crore in FY26 over FY25.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 7,475 crore in FY26, up 14.78% compared with Rs 6,513 crore in FY25.

The company achieved gross power generation of 28.95 BU in FY 2025-26. This including RE power generation of 2.26 BU

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.

NLC India is a public sector undertaking that is involved in lignite mining, coal mining, power generation and power trading. Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company as on 31st March 2026.

The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 387.70 intraday today.

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