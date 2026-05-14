NLC India hits record high after reporting strong Q4 performance
NLC India surged 15.62% to Rs 376.40 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 189.12% to Rs 1393.46 crore on 31.45% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 5042.46 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) increased 66.39% YoY to Rs 1,517.59 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.
On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit climbed 34.37% to Rs 3,522.20 crore on 14.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 17,489.53 crore in FY26 over FY25.
Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 7,475 crore in FY26, up 14.78% compared with Rs 6,513 crore in FY25.
The company achieved gross power generation of 28.95 BU in FY 2025-26. This including RE power generation of 2.26 BU
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs.0.25 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26.
Also Read
NLC India is a public sector undertaking that is involved in lignite mining, coal mining, power generation and power trading. Government of India held 72.20% stake in the company as on 31st March 2026.
The scrip hit all-time high at Rs 387.70 intraday today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST