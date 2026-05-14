NLC India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2026.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd, Godrej Industries Ltd, Saregama India Ltd and GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2026.

NLC India Ltd spiked 18.77% to Rs 386.65 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd surged 13.03% to Rs 1846.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5723 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Industries Ltd soared 12.61% to Rs 1207.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34442 shares in the past one month.

Saregama India Ltd gained 9.51% to Rs 366.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43862 shares in the past one month.

GMR Power & Urban Infra Ltd advanced 8.96% to Rs 113.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

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