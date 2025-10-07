Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 02:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE SME Vijaypd Ceutical IPO lists at par

NSE SME Vijaypd Ceutical IPO lists at par

Image

Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 2:06 PM IST

Vijaypd Ceutical was trading at Rs 35.10 on the NSE, a premium of 0.29% compared with the issue price of Rs 35.

The scrip was listed at Rs 35, at a par compared with the initial public offer (IPO) price.

The counter hit a high of Rs 35.95 and a low of Rs 35. About 32.96 lakh shares of the company changed hands at the counter.

NSE SME Vijaypd Ceuticals IPO was subscribed 1.35 times. The issue opened for bidding on 29 September 2025 and it closed on 1 October 2025. The price of the IPO was fixed at Rs 35 per share. The equity shares were listed on NSEs SME platform.

 

The IPO comprised fresh issue of 55,00,000 equity shares. The promoter and promoter shareholding diluted to 78.30% from 56.25% Pre-IPO.

The company intends to utilize the net proceeds for funding of capital expenditure requirements of company towards the construction of pharmaceutical api/intermediates and chemicals manufacturing plant and purchase of new machineries in MIDC Shrirampur, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, repayment/prepayment of all or certain of borrowings availed of by company and for general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Stock market live updates

Stock Market LIVE: HDFC Bank, RIL, ICICI Bank lift Sensex by 450 pts, Nifty tops 25,200; auto gains

Supreme Court, SC

SC reserves verdict on Surendra Koli's plea in Nithari murder case

Sony WH-1000XM6

Sony WH-1000XM6 review: Foldable form, refined sound, unmatched ANC

Medanta Hospital

Medanta, Max: Analysts pick best hospital stocks to buy post CGHS revision

England-W vs Bangladesh-W broadcast details

ENG-W vs BAN-W live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 live telecast

Vijaypd Ceutical is a certified pharmaceutical and consumer goods distributor, serving over 2,100 pharmacies, clinics, and nursing homes across 20 locations in four districts. The company operates as a dealer, agent, stockist, and supplier, offering a wide range of products including medicines, wellness tonics, personal care items, ayurvedic products, cosmetics, and FMCG goods. With partnerships across 170+ manufacturers and a portfolio of 19,000+ SKUs, Vijaypd Ceutical ensures quality and reliability in healthcare distribution. The company holds FDA, FSSAI, and BMC certifications, reflecting its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance. As of 31 March 2025, the company had a total of 51 employees.

The company recorded revenue from operations of Rs 106.81 crore and net profit of Rs 4.79 crore for the period ended 31 March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Indraprastha Medical Corporation Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

BSE SME Om Metallogic IPO lists at discount

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

Fabtech Technologies Cleanrooms surges on securing Rs 68-cr solar order

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

NSE SME Suba Hotels lists at premium

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

Oil India inks MoU with MGL for exploring opportunities in LNG and clean energy space

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 12:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon