Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 0.53 croreNet profit of Oasis Securities rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.41 29 OPM %71.7036.59 -PBDT0.550.17 224 PBT0.550.17 224 NP0.420.17 147
First Published: Jan 28 2026 | 3:17 PM IST