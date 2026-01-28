Oasis Securities standalone net profit rises 147.06% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 29.27% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net profit of Oasis Securities rose 147.06% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 29.27% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.530.4171.7036.590.550.170.550.170.420.17

