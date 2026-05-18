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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Pace Digitek secures Rs 710 cr BESS project from NLC Renewables

Pace Digitek secures Rs 710 cr BESS project from NLC Renewables

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 3:16 PM IST
Pace Digitek has secured a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) EPC and long-term O&M contract from NLC India Renewables for implementation of a 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS project in Tamil Nadu.

The contract value stands at Rs 709.9 crore (including GST) and includes complete Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) execution excluding supply of power transformers, along with 12-year comprehensive Operations & Maintenance (O&M) services.

The scope includes design, engineering, manufacturing-linked supply, installation, testing, commissioning and associated civil, structural and infrastructure works for deployment of the 250 MW / 500 MWh BESS project across multiple locations in Tamil Nadu.

 

This marks the second BESS order win for FY2027, building on the strong momentum achieved in FY2026, during which the Company reported Energy segment order inflows of Rs 5814.7 crore, driven by increasing traction in BESS and renewable-linked opportunities. With this order, Pace Digitek's FY2027 year-to-date Energy segment order wins have reached Rs 1411.9 crore, while cumulative Energy segment order wins stand at Rs 9786.9 crore.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

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