Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210

Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210

Feb 19 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

Lineage Power, a material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has received a purchase order worth USD 1,346,210.00 from Yaqin Chem to supply the following items:

Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-1200 KWH Battery) Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-2500 KWH Battery)

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:31 AM IST

