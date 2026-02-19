Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210

Lineage Power, a material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has received a purchase order worth USD 1,346,210.00 from Yaqin Chem to supply the following items:

Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-1200 KWH Battery) Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-2500 KWH Battery)

