Pace Digitek subsidiary bags export order worth USD 1,346,210
Lineage Power, a material subsidiary of Pace Digitek, has received a purchase order worth USD 1,346,210.00 from Yaqin Chem to supply the following items:Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-1200 KWH Battery) Mobile Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) on Gooseneck Trailer (200 KW-2500 KWH Battery)
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:31 AM IST