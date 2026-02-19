Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 10:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Acme Solar Holdings' arm inks 190 MW wind-solar hybrid PPA

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Acme Solar Holdings said that its wholly owned subsidiary, ACME Urja One has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Solar Energy Corporation (SECI) to set up 190 MW hybrid power project.

The project forms part of 380 MW capacity, of which PPA for the first 190 MW has already been signed. The hybrid project will include 190 MW inter-state transmission system (ISTS)-connected wind solar hybrid power project with battery energy storage system (BESS) for assured peak power supply, at a tariff of Rs 4.72 per unit.

The PPA requires supplying power with minimum annual Capacity Utilisation Factor (CUF) of 50% and an obligation to meet 80% of peak power requirement on daily basis.

 

This project has already been financed by Power Finance Corporation (PFC) as part of the existing sanctioned project under Phase II.

The PPA tenure is 25 years from the date of signing of PPA, with scheduled commercial operation date (SCOD) for 27 February 2028.

Following this PPA, ACME Solars total PPA-signed portfolio has reached 5,820 MW, with 1,240 MW of PPAs signed in current financial year.

ACME Solar Holdings is a fully integrated renewable energy company in India with a diversified portfolio across solar, wind, storage, hybrid and Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) projects.

The companys consolidated net profit rose 1.5% to Rs 113.71 crore on 42.3% jump in net sales to Rs 496.62 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

The counter rose 0.65% to Rs 232.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

