Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 1933.71 crore

Net Loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 81.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 1933.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1951.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1933.711951.14 -1 OPM %5.5210.48 -PBDT97.52139.47 -30 PBT-99.76-45.08 -121 NP-81.70-88.64 8

First Published: Jul 29 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

