Piramal Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.89% to Rs 1933.71 croreNet Loss of Piramal Pharma reported to Rs 81.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 88.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.89% to Rs 1933.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1951.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1933.711951.14 -1 OPM %5.5210.48 -PBDT97.52139.47 -30 PBT-99.76-45.08 -121 NP-81.70-88.64 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content