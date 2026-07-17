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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech executes concession agreement for two HAM projects

PNC Infratech executes concession agreement for two HAM projects

Last Updated : Jul 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

PNC Infratech (Company) intimates signing of concession agreements between National Highways Authority of India and the Special Purpose Vehicles incorporated by the Company for implementation of the following two Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) Highway Projects for an aggregate Bid Project Cost of Rs. 3483 crore, on 16 July 2026, late evening:

Project Name SPV Bid Project Cost (Rs crore) 1

Construction of 4 Lane highway from Barabanki Design Chainage Km 0+000 to Mustafabad Design Chainage Km 43+030 (Existing Chainage Km 0.000 to Chainage Km 43.700) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH (O) Scheme (Package-I)

 

Barabanki Mustafabad Highway

1728 2

Construction of 4 Lane highway from Mustafabad Design Chainage Km 43+030 to Biswariya Design Chainage Km 101+515 (Existing Chainage Km 43.700 to chainage Km 98.475) on the section of NH-927 in Uttar Pradesh on HAM Mode under NH(O) Scheme (Package-II)

Mustafabad Biswariya Highway

1755

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First Published: Jul 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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