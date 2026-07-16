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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 41.66 times

SBI Funds Management IPO subscribed 41.66 times

Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 518.95 crore shares as against 12.45 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of SBI Funds Management 5,18,95,47,350 received bids for shares as against 12,45,63,536 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Thursday (16 July 2026). The issue was subscribed 41.66 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (14 July 2026) and it will close on Thursday (16 July 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 545 to Rs 574 per share. The minimum order quantity is 26 equity shares.

The initial public offer comprises offer for sale of 17,09,56,631 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 9,299.55 crore at the lower price of Rs 545 and Rs 9,795.32 crore at the upper price band of Rs 574. The offer for sale from promoters comprises sale of 9,95,01,649 equity shares by SBI and up to 7,14,54,982 equity shares by Amundi India Holding. The promoter shareholding would decline from pre-IPO level of 96.38% to 88.0% post IPO.

 

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 30.71 crore will be used towards setting up a new weaving unit at proposed manufacturing unit 3 to expand its production capabilities to produce grey fabric, Rs 52.2 crore will be utilised towards repaying certain borrowings and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

SBI Funds Management (SBI FM) is an asset management company, engaged in the mutual fund business. It offers a wide range of actively managed and passive investment products catering to diverse investor risk profiles and financial objectives. In addition to its core mutual fund business, the company provides Portfolio Management Services (PMS), advisory mandates, Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), and Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs).

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International business comprises of India-focused investment management mandates for overseas institutional investors and advisory services to Amundis Global Emerging Markets mandates. SBI FM maintains an international distribution presence in the Middle East and leverage SBI and Amundis global networks to serve customers across key international markets.

The company reported a quarterly average mutual fund assets under management (QAAUM) of Rs 12.5 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026, with a market share of 15.3%. Including Portfolio Management Services (PMS) and other advisory mandates (collectively referred to as Alternates), SBI Funds Management's total QAAUM stood at Rs 29.46 lakh crore as of 31 March 2026.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,067.38 crore and income from operations of Rs 4,389.49 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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