Aurionpro Solutions surges after securing major data centre project from leading global developer

Aurionpro Solutions jumped 4.36% to Rs 974.35 after the company announced that it has bagged a significant order from a reputed global data centre developer and operator.

This win follows Aurionpro's recent data centre infrastructure expansion contract with a leading bank, underscoring growing trust from both banking and global data centre operators in its delivery capabilities.

The high-value deal is scheduled for implementation over the next three quarters and involves the design and execution of a brownfield facility in Mumbai.

The scope includes a comprehensive solution covering engineering and construction services along with integrated testing and commissioning.

The project will be delivered to global colocation standards within a live operational campus environment.

As per a recent CBRE report, Mumbai continues to lead as India's data centre hub, accounting for 53% of the nation's total operational capacity.

Bhaskar Bhattacharya, EVP & Head Enterprise Business, Aurionpro, commented: This strategic win underscores the confidence that leading global players continue to place in Aurionpro.

India's data centre market is at an inflection point, driven by hyperscaler expansion, AI workload requirements, and sovereign infrastructure mandates."

Aurionpro Solutions is a global enterprise technology leader pioneering intuitive-tech through deep-tech IPs and scalable products. With a strong presence across banking, payments, mobility, insurance, transit, data centers, and government sectors, Aurionpro is setting new benchmarks for AI innovation and impact. Its B2E (Business-to-Ecosystem) approach empowers entire ecosystems driving growth, transformation, and scale across interconnected value chains.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Aurionpro Solutions declined 8% to Rs 44 crore while revenue rose 21% to Rs 371 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

