NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

BLB Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 117.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 75000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 869 shares in the past one month.

BLB Ltd soared 16.88% to Rs 18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14473 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 16.50% to Rs 39.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3907 shares in the past one month.

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd added 16.24% to Rs 330. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 692 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd exploded 12.11% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35400 shares in the past one month.

