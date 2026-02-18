Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 01:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

NDL Ventures Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

BLB Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

BLB Ltd, Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd, Universus Photo Imagings Ltd and AGI Infra Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 18 February 2026.

NDL Ventures Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 117.6 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 75000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 869 shares in the past one month.

 

BLB Ltd soared 16.88% to Rs 18. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 39025 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14473 shares in the past one month.

Gokul Refoils and Solvent Ltd surged 16.50% to Rs 39.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3907 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

WTI may hit $57 on US-Iran deal; escalation to spark 15% rally: Analyst

WTI may hit $57 on US-Iran deal; escalation to spark 15% rally: Analyst

South Africa vs UAE

South Africa vs UAE LIVE, T20 WC 2026: UAE set 123-run target for South Africa to win

SA captain Aiden Markram

South Africa vs UAE live streaming: When and where to watch T20 WC match

Where to invest in markets now?

PSBs, defence, pharma, capital goods: Analysts pick sectors to invest in

Power Mech shares in focus

Power Mech shares jump 5% after ₹1,000-crore order win from Adani units

Universus Photo Imagings Ltd added 16.24% to Rs 330. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8913 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 692 shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd exploded 12.11% to Rs 269.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35400 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 702 crore project in Gujarat

Dilip Buildcon gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 702 crore project in Gujarat

Bharti Airtel arm receives RBI nod to operate as Type II NBFC-ND

Bharti Airtel arm receives RBI nod to operate as Type II NBFC-ND

Trishakti Industries bags Rs 42 lakh contract from Larsen & Toubro

Trishakti Industries bags Rs 42 lakh contract from Larsen & Toubro

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 19 lakh

ITCONS E-Solutions bags order worth Rs 19 lakh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 12:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayYouTube DownAI Impact on MediaGold and Silver Rate todayInfosys Investor AI Day 2026T20 World Cup Super 8AI Impact Summit 2026 UpdatesGoogle Pixel 10a Launch