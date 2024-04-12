Pratham EPC hits the roof on bagging order worth Rs 497 cr

Pratham EPC Projects was locked in upper circuit of 20% at Rs 136.25 after the civil construction firm bagged an order from Sun Petro Chemicals worth Rs 497 crore.

The work order is to be executed in 36 months and the cost of the project is 497 crore.

Pratham EPC Projects is an integrated engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning company being in business of end-to end service providers to Oil & Gas distribution companies in India. The company specializes in oil & gas pipelines for cross country distribution and city gas distribution. It also undertakes offshore projects for water distribution specifically project bidding & project management. As on 30 September 2023, the company has 770 on roll employees.

The company reported 73.24% jump in net profit to Rs 7.64 crore on 0.53% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 50.20 crore in FY23 over FY22.

Shares of Pratham EPC Projects debuted on stock market on 18 March 2024. The scrip was listed at Rs 113.30, exhibiting a premium of 51.07% to the issue price 75.

The scope of order includes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract of onshore/offshore crude oil pipelines in gulf of Khambhat & other fields of Gujarat.