Prithvi Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 948.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.72% to Rs 935.39 croreNet profit of Prithvi Exchange (India) rose 948.39% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 29.72% to Rs 935.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 721.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 181.86% to Rs 13.05 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 36.36% to Rs 4151.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3044.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content