Puravankara launches premium residential project in Bengaluru

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

Puravankara announced the launch of Purva Silversky, a premium residential development in Hebbagodi, Electronic City, off Hosur Road, Bengaluru.

Spread across approximately 6.99 acres, the project comprises 356 exclusive residences across three iconic 32-storey towers. The project Purva Silversky boasts nearly 88% open-to-sky spaces. It is positioned as a low-density development with just four residences per floor, offering enhanced privacy, openness, and elevated living.

Strategically located in one of Bengaluru's most established technology corridors, Purva Silversky enjoys excellent connectivity to major IT hubs, corporate parks, educational institutions, healthcare facilities, and retail destinations. The project is located just about 900 metres from the Huskur Metro Station, ensuring seamless access to key parts of the city and proximity to over 15 IT parks within a 10-minute radius.

 

The development features expansive 3, 4 & 5 BHK residences, along with select larger-format homes, with unit sizes ranging from approximately 1,864 sq ft to over 5,300 sq ft. Each residence is thoughtfully designed to maximise natural light, ventilation, and spatial efficiency, complemented by premium finishes and private decks that enhance the living experience. With 270-degree open views, the homes are planned to deliver a sense of space and visual openness rarely found in urban developments.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

