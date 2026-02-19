Hemant Surgical Industries rallies after bagging Rs 264-cr order from CMSS

Hemant Surgical Industries rose 3.13% to Rs 311.50 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 264.33 crore from the Central Medical Services Society (CMSS), under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

According to an exchange filing, the order pertains to the supply of flat panel detectors with two batteries and a router, hard travel cases along with other utilities, and X-ray generators. The final commercial terms, including the delivery schedule of the purchase orders, are currently under discussion and subject to finalisation.

The company stated that the order will be executed in tranches by 30 September 2026, subject to negotiations and terms, including any extension requested by Hemant Surgical Industries to CMSS.

Hemant Surgical Industries clarified that none of its promoters or promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It further stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Hemant Surgical Industries is in the business of medical equipment & supplies.

The company's standalone net profit fell 17% to Rs 8.13 crore on a 0.9% rise in revenue to Rs 106.53 crore in FY25 over FY24.

