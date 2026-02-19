Pine Labs gains after joining hands with OpenAI for agentic commerce

Pine Labs advanced 2.17% to Rs 206.90 after the company announced collaboration with OpenAI, marking its move beyond traditional automation to build agentic commerce.

The company will embed OpenAI APIs models into the core of a global merchant ecosystem.

This transition shift represents a fundamental evolution from the deterministic "if/then" logic that has defined fintech for years. By embedding OpenAIs intelligence into the core of its stack, Pine Labs is engineering a Reasoning Layer for commerce, transforming its infrastructure into a dynamic system capable of understanding context and weighing probabilities, all while operating within a secure, compliant framework designed for high-stakes financial environments.

Users will no longer just "search" for products; they will delegate entire financial lifecycles to intelligent agents within a single dialogue. In this architecture, an agent can autonomously navigate complex taskssuch as negotiating supplier terms, optimizing cross-border settlement cycles, or managing recurring payments within pre-defined user guardrails. OpenAI provides the critical decision-making intelligence, while while Pine Labs payment rails will function as the regulated execution layer.

This intelligence is deployed within the companys enterprise-grade security and compliance architecture. The company also plans to open this agentic stack to its developer ecosystem, providing the tools for third-party innovators to build next-generation, AI-native fintech applications on a trusted foundation.

B Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs, said, For decades, commerce has been built on passive systems that simply follow instructions, At Pine Labs, we are moving beyond that era to build an active, intelligent layer for business. Our work with OpenAI ensures that our infrastructure is no longer just a participant in a trade, but a driver of efficiency and growth. We are building the first agentic stack for the next generation of the global economy.

Oliver Jay, managing director, International, OpenAI, said, The next phase of AI is about moving from information to action, by combining our advanced reasoning capabilities with Pine Labs deep merchant infrastructure, we are helping to create a powerful engine for innovation that turns complex financial workflows into seamless, agentic experiences at scale.

Pine Labs is a technology company focused on digitizing commerce through digital payments and issuing solutions for merchants, consumer brands and enterprises, and financial institutions.

The company reported net profit of Rs 42.39 crore in Q3 FY26 comapred with net loss of Rs 56.67 crore in Q3 FY25. Net sales jumped 23.7% YoY to Rs 744.27 crore in the quarter ended 31st December 2025.

