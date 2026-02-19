Thursday, February 19, 2026 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd and Easy Trip Planners Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 February 2026.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd tumbled 6.69% to Rs 1130.8 at 14:45 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 6.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Lloyds Enterprises Ltd lost 4.62% to Rs 55.97. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 66398 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd crashed 4.34% to Rs 437.5. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 82436 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd dropped 4.29% to Rs 245.45. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 63223 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.03 lakh shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd plummeted 4.25% to Rs 9.23. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 95.62 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Feb 19 2026 | 3:16 PM IST

