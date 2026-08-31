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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Purple Style Labs IPO subscribed 12%

Purple Style Labs IPO subscribed 12%

Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.06 lakh shares as against 68.49 lakh shares on offer.

Purple Style labs received bids for 8,06,234 shares as against 68,49,816 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 31 August 2026. The issue was subscribed 0.12 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 31 August 2026 and will close on 2 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 546 and 575 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 26 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 680 crore. At upper price band of Rs 575, the fresh issuance is of 1,18,26,087 shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.

 

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 371.12 crore will be used towards investment in the companys wholly owned subsidiary, PSL Retail for expenditure towards lease liabilities of experience centres, and back-end offices in India, Rs 138.9 crore will be utilised towards funding sales and marketing expenses to be incurred by the company and the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Purple Style Labs (PSL) on Friday, 28 August 2026, raised 305.99 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 53.21 lakh shares at Rs 575 each to 10 anchor investors.

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Purple Style Labs (PSL) is a multi-brand luxury omni-channel fashion platform operating under Pernias Pop-Up Shop (PPUS), offering a curated portfolio of luxury fashion products across womenswear, menswear, jewellery, accessories and kidswear, with a focus on wedding and occasion wear.

PSL operates through an omni-channel business model comprising experience centers, its website, mobile application, telephonic and digital sales channels, events and exhibitions. <> As on 31st March 2026, PSL sources products from 1,109 active designer brands, including Seema Gujral, Anushree Reddy, Amit Aggarwal and Rohit Gandhi & Rahul Khanna. The company operated 14 experience centres globally as of 31 March 2026, with 12 located in India and one each in London, UK, and New York, USA.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 285.40 crore and sales of Rs 557.84 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 5:16 PM IST