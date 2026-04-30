Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.12%

Nifty Metal index closed down 2.12% at 12833.05 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 7.85%, Vedanta Ltd shed 6.20% and Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 3.67%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 1.38% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.68% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.74% to close at 23997.55 while the SENSEX has slid 0.75% to close at 76913.5 today.

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