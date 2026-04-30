Thursday, April 30, 2026 | 04:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.12%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Metal Index falls 2.12%

Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
Nifty Metal index closed down 2.12% at 12833.05 today. The index has gained 15.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped 7.85%, Vedanta Ltd shed 6.20% and Hindustan Copper Ltd slipped 3.67%. The Nifty Metal index has soared 50.00% over last one year compared to the 1.38% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index has dropped 1.68% and Nifty Realty index is down 1.50% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.74% to close at 23997.55 while the SENSEX has slid 0.75% to close at 76913.5 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Laurus Labs consolidated net profit rises 19.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Adani Enterprises reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.71 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Market end sharply lower; Nifty settles below 24,000 mark

Market end sharply lower; Nifty settles below 24,000 mark

Welspun Enterprises wins MISDC project of Rs 7,300 cr

Welspun Enterprises wins MISDC project of Rs 7,300 cr

Australian shares slip as rate hike fears and weak commodities weigh

Australian shares slip as rate hike fears and weak commodities weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStock Market Holiday on Maharashtra DayDividend StocksHindustan Unilever Results PreviewGold and Silver Rate TodayStock Market Crash TodayQ4 Results TodayOnEMI Technology IPOPersonal Finance