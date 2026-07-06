Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 1.81%
Nifty Realty index closed up 1.81% at 906.95 today. The index is up 18.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Brigade Enterprises Ltd added 4.57%, Lodha Developers Ltd gained 3.68% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 2.84%. The Nifty Realty index is down 7.00% over last one year compared to the 4.05% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Auto index added 1.36% and Nifty Metal index added 0.98% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.66% to close at 24430.35 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.67% to close at 78285.07 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 5:04 PM IST