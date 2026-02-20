Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reports standalone net loss of Rs 1158.21 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 croreNet Loss of Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam reported to Rs 1158.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 757.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 7.01% to Rs 4815.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5178.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4815.305178.26 -7 OPM %10.4714.98 -PBDT-486.02-114.53 -324 PBT-1017.47-619.56 -64 NP-1158.21-757.81 -53
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 20 2026 | 9:05 AM IST