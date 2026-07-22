Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

MPS Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd and Asian Star Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2026.

MPS Ltd, Uflex Ltd, Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd and Asian Star Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2026.

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd soared 19.98% to Rs 40.47 at 22-Jul-2026 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3441 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 473 shares in the past one month.

MPS Ltd spiked 18.91% to Rs 2545.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 55042 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1761 shares in the past one month.

Uflex Ltd surged 14.76% to Rs 503. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3669 shares in the past one month.

Asahi Songwon Colors Ltd added 12.89% to Rs 299. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3966 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 753 shares in the past one month.

Asian Star Company Ltd jumped 11.99% to Rs 699.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News