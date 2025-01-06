Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBL Bank gains as Q3 total deposits grow 15% YoY

RBL Bank gains as Q3 total deposits grow 15% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

RBL Bank gained 2.12% to Rs 166 after the bank's total deposits jumped 15.11% to Rs 1,06,763 crore as on 31 December 2024 from Rs 92,746 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.

The bank continues to focus on growing the share of granular retail deposits in the overall deposit mix, with deposits below Rs 3 crore constituting approximately 50.3% of the overall deposits of the bank as of 31 December 2024.

Total CASA rose 11.74% to Rs 35,020 crore as of 31 December 2024, as compared with Rs 31,338 crore recorded in 31 December 2023. CASA ratio reduced to 32.8% as of 31 December 2024, as against 33.8% reported in the same period a year ago.

 

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) stood at 143% as of 31 December 2024, compared to 132% as of 31 December 2023.

The bank's gross advances increased by 13% to Rs 92,740 crore as of 31 December 2024 from Rs 81,864 crore recorded in 31 December 2023.

RBL Bank said that retail advances grew 20% YoY while wholesale advances grew 5% YoY for the quarter ended 31 December 2024. Within wholesale, commercial banking advances grew 21% YoY. Within retail, secured retail advances (excl. credit cards and microfinance) grew 37% YoY. The mix of retail and wholesale advances was approximately 61:39.

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 50 pts higher at 79,300; IT, Cons Dur gain, PSB, Metal, Oil weigh

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Video: Prashant Kishor forcibly removed from BPSC protest site in Patna

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Here's why AU Small Finance Bank shares advanced 3% in trade today

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

LIVE news: Prashant Kishor arrested in Patna after hunger strike backing protesting students

Yoon Suk Yeol, Yoon Suk, South Korea President

South Korea police seek to extend impeached President's arrest warrant

RBL Bank is a private sector bank. It offers specialized services under five business verticals, namely: corporate banking, commercial banking, branch & business banking, retail assets, and Treasury & Financial Markets operations.

The bank's net profit fell 24.3% to Rs 222.52 crore on a 20.1% increase in total income to Rs 4458.29 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Angel One gains after client base surges 52% YoY in Dec'24

Angel One gains after client base surges 52% YoY in Dec'24

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Uniphos Enterprises Ltd Falls 6.09%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

Brigade Enterprises Ltd Surges 2%

Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

Angel One client base increases to 29.52 million

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

KNR Constructions wins irrigation project of Rs 327.89 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO AllotmentPunjab PCS 2025 notificationHoliday Calendar 2025Ind vs Aus 5th Test Day 1 LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon