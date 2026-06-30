Reliance Power gains after setting up four AI subsidiaries

Reliance Power jumped 2.73% to Rs 24.81 after the company announced its entry into the rapidly evolving field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and allied new-age technologies through the incorporation of new subsidiaries.

The company has undertaken certain enabling steps to incorporate AI and related technology-driven activities within its business framework.

To support these initiatives, the company has incorporated subsidiaries focused on AI and technology-enabled services. The newly incorporated entities are Reliance AI Green Power, Reliance AI Power, Reliance AI Data Control and Reliance AI Data C.

Reliance Power has been established to develop, construct, and operate power projects both in India and internationally. The company on its own and through its subsidiaries has a large portfolio of power generation capacity, both in operation and in capacity under development.

The company reported consolidated net loss of Rs 493.86 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with net profit of Rs 125.57 crore in Q4 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 4.56% YoY to Rs 1887.26 crore in Q4 FY26.

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