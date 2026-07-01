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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES jumps on securing PMC order from BBAU worth Rs 175-cr

RITES jumps on securing PMC order from BBAU worth Rs 175-cr

Last Updated : Jul 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

RITES zoomed 14.67% to Rs 234.90 after it has received a Project Management Consultancy (PMC) order worth Rs 175.41 crore from Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU).

The order is for planning, design and development of infrastructural facilities and other related works on campus.

The contract will be executed on a cost-plus PMC fee basis and is scheduled to be completed over 30 months from the date of signing of the agreement, or till completion of the assigned work, whichever is later.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 175.41 crore. The company said the order has been awarded by a domestic entity and does not fall under related party transactions.

 

RITES is a public sector enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company is the only export arm of Indian Railways for providing rolling stock overseas (other than Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia).

The company reported a 1.40% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 139.35 crore, despite a 27.55% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 768.26 crore in Q4 FY26 compared with Q4 FY25.

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First Published: Jul 01 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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