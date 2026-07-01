Veljan Denison Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, Hindustan Composites Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and SG Finserve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2026.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd, Hindustan Composites Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and SG Finserve Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 July 2026.

Veljan Denison Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1700 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3803 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 512 shares in the past one month.

Vedanta Oil and Gas Ltd soared 18.14% to Rs 38.16. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 140.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Composites Ltd spiked 14.73% to Rs 471.9. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10554 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 253 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd jumped 14.13% to Rs 155.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.36 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14268 shares in the past one month.

SG Finserve Ltd exploded 13.44% to Rs 699.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 53832 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15319 shares in the past one month.

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