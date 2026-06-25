Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 2.25%
Nifty Auto index closed up 2.25% at 26977.75 today. The index has gained 2.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd added 4.93%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd gained 3.84% and TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 3.75%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 13.00% over last one year compared to the 4.71% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Metal index has dropped 1.37% and Nifty PSE index is down 1.34% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.14% to close at 24056 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.14% to close at 77100.47 today.
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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 4:50 PM IST