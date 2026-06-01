Rubicon Research spurts after reporting strong Q4 performance
Rubicon Research surged 12.55% to Rs 1,130 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 100% to Rs 76.78 crore on 43.49% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 513.91 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 93.26% YoY to Rs 98.68 crore in Q4 FY26.
EBITDA stood at Rs 121.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 67.2% compared with Rs 72.6 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin expanded to 23.6% in Q4 FY26 as against 20.3% in Q4 FY25.
In dollar terms, revenue rose 35% to $56 million in Q4 FY26 from $41 million in Q4 FY25. Approximately 98% of the company's revenue is denominated in US dollars.
On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit jumped 83.63% to Rs 246.73 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 134.36 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations climbed 36.57% to Rs 1,753.95 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,284.27 crore posted in FY25.
Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a dividend of Rs 1.50 per equity share of the face value of Re 1 each fully paid up, for the financial year ended March 31, 2026.
Rubicon Research is a pharmaceutical formulations company focused on innovation-led research and development, with a growing portfolio of specialty products and drugdevice combination offerings aimed at regulated markets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:19 AM IST