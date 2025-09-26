Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Saatvik Green Energy stumbles on debut; slips below IPO price

Saatvik Green Energy stumbles on debut; slips below IPO price

Image

Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Shares of Saatvik Green Energy were currently trading at Rs 449.80 at 10:23 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 3.27% compared with the issue price of Rs 465.

The scrip was listed at Rs 460, at a 1.08% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 464.35 and a low of Rs 446.70. On the BSE, over 2.44 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Saatvik Green Energy received bids for 9,38,08,672 shares as against 1,42,71,970 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 6.57 times.

 

The issue opened for bidding on 19 September 2025 and it closed on 23 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 442 and 465 per share. The IPO comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares aggregating to Rs 200 crore and a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 700 crore.

Saatvik Green Energy is among the leading module manufacturers in India in terms of operational solar photovoltaic (PV) module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of about 3.80 gigawatt (GW) modules as of March 31, 2025. It is recognized as one of the few companies with capabilities in module manufacturing as well as engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), and operations and maintenance (O&M) services.

Also Read

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Explained: Accenture Q4 beats estimates, but Indian IT outlook stays tepid

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Slovenia bans Israeli PM Netanyahu from entering over ICC arrest warrant

RITES new logo

Rites shares gain 7% on $18-mn order from South Africa's Talis Logistics

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Govt must fulfil legitimate aspirations of people of Ladakh: Congress

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 300 pts; Nifty near 24,800; Pharma shares tank on Trump's 100% tariff

The EPC vertical provides comprehensive solar solutions, managing projects from concept through to execution. The offerings of this vertical include ground-mounted solar installations and rooftop solar installations. It also provides O&M services to customers, primarily for EPC projects undertaken by the company.

Ahead of the IPO, Saatvik Green Energy on Thursday, 18 September 2025, raised Rs 269.39 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 57.93 lakh shares at Rs 465 each to 9 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 213.93 crore and sales of Rs 2,158.39 crore for the three months ended on 31st March 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GK Energy jumps on debut

GK Energy jumps on debut

NSE investor base crosses 12 crore

NSE investor base crosses 12 crore

RBI reports rise in Supervisory Data Quality Index scores for banks

RBI reports rise in Supervisory Data Quality Index scores for banks

India's banks should strive to be among top ten in world

India's banks should strive to be among top ten in world

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Hero MotoCorp appoints Madhuri Mehta as Chief Human Resources Officer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon