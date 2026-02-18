Sameera Agro and Infra standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 68.55 crore

Net profit of Sameera Agro and Infra rose 14.63% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.68.5562.207.026.294.653.894.643.883.292.87

