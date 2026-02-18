Sameera Agro and Infra standalone net profit rises 14.63% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 10.21% to Rs 68.55 croreNet profit of Sameera Agro and Infra rose 14.63% to Rs 3.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.21% to Rs 68.55 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 62.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales68.5562.20 10 OPM %7.026.29 -PBDT4.653.89 20 PBT4.643.88 20 NP3.292.87 15
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 1:05 PM IST