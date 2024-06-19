Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd up for fifth session

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is quoting at Rs 182.94, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 122.55% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 72.69% jump in the Nifty Auto.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 182.94, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.01% on the day, quoting at 23559.35. The Sensex is at 77463.83, up 0.21%. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has risen around 39.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25715.3, down 0.71% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 264.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 366.53 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 182.75, up 1.02% on the day. Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd is up 122.55% in last one year as compared to a 25.2% jump in NIFTY and a 72.69% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 129.71 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

