Sayaji Hotels consolidated net profit rises 16.76% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.18% to Rs 33.76 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 59.13% to Rs 14.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 35.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.80% to Rs 111.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 114.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sayaji Hotels rose 16.76% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.18% to Rs 33.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 42.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.